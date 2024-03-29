Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.9% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $43,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

