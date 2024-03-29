Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 585.2% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Impala Platinum Price Performance
OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $4.22 on Friday. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
