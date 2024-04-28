Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $32.47 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.7% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.57 on Friday, hitting $561.23. 4,332,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $604.54 and a 200 day moving average of $520.48. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

