Theory Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Theory Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $237,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $270,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV remained flat at $82.91 during trading on Monday. 1,162,277 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.12. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.