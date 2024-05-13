Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 2.0% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $616.59. 2,083,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,590. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.61 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The stock has a market cap of $265.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $603.12 and its 200-day moving average is $535.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

