Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 13,963 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,963 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,156 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares during the last quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,350,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,892,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,711 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

