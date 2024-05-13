BP (LON:BP) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 510 ($6.41) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
BP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.28) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue cut BP to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 628.57 ($7.89).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. BP’s payout ratio is 3,235.29%.
In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($467.52). Insiders have acquired 82 shares of company stock valued at $42,104 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
