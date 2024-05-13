Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.70. 18,405,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,022,664. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

