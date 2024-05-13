Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 587.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $43,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,488,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $518.78. The stock had a trading volume of 274,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,557. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $384.61 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.26.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

