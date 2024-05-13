Eq LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eq LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,760,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 14.6% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $523.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,624. The company’s fifty day moving average is $515.53 and its 200-day moving average is $487.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

