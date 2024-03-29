Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 730.8% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global Helium Stock Performance
Shares of Global Helium stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Global Helium has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.
About Global Helium
