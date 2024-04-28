Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 194.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.4% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,073. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

