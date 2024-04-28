Heritage Financial Services LLC Invests $625,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,957,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

