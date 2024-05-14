Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.30. 1,561,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,610. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

