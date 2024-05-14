Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 167,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $38,774,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,124,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 464,037 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $8,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,873,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,998,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

