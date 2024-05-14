Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,332 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 2.28% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PVI stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. 676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Profile

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

