Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $60.60 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $60,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 309,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,281,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

