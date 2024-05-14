Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 9,092 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $70.85. 3,237,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

