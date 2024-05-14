Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 229.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.86. 3,810,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 51.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

