Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,639 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,356,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,747 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.29. 4,053,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

