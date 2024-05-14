PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PCAR traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.12. 2,149,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,441. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.