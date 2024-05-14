Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMIT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the third quarter worth $282,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,093,000.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MMIT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 85,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,092. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

