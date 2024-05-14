Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,825,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.07. 1,289,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,724. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.47 and a 52-week high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

