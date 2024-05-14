Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $6.70 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.70 or 0.00010890 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $969.51 million and approximately $34.87 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,585.01 or 1.00035297 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012806 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00088982 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,610,186 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 144,597,457.32096228 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.79977969 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 447 active market(s) with $38,797,357.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

