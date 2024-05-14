Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $4.54 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,721. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

