Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,348,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,285,000 after acquiring an additional 677,592 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $4,159,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,917,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,209. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $191.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.79 and its 200-day moving average is $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

