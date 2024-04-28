Account Management LLC Sells 819 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Account Management LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.2% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,032. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $204.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

