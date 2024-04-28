Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Takes $424,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,166,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,568,128. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

