Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Valmark Advisers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.7% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $250,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $467.21. 4,907,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530,121. The company has a market cap of $423.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

