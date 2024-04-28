Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $451.68 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $451.68 million and $17.44 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001006 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 724,693,562 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

