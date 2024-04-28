Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and $85.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $8.35 or 0.00013088 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00054670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00021518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

