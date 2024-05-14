Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 12,124 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

