Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,088 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after purchasing an additional 538,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,400.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 336,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after buying an additional 323,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,869,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,602. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $145.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

