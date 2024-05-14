Brokers Issue Forecasts for IM Cannabis Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCC)

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IM Cannabis in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IM Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for IM Cannabis’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

IM Cannabis Stock Down 0.9 %

IMCC stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. IM Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis ( NASDAQ:IMCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 75.51% and a negative net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IM Cannabis stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. IM Cannabis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.85% of IM Cannabis worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

