Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $22.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after buying an additional 1,584,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,443,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 214,618 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

