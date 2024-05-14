Analysts Offer Predictions for Sensus Healthcare, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Sensus Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of SRTS opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

