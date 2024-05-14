Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 5,773 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 929,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Copart by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 557,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 253,298 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

