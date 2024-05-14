Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,229 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,919,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,769,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.