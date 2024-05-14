BurgerFi International (BFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. BurgerFi International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 34.41% and a negative net margin of 18.05%.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of BFI opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.57. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

