Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 271.04%. On average, analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of PSTV opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.55. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.45.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
