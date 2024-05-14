Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 271.04%. On average, analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PSTV opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.55. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

In other Plus Therapeutics news, CEO Marc H. Hedrick bought 12,255 shares of Plus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 26,961 shares of company stock worth $55,000 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.