LM Funding America (LMFA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th. Analysts expect LM Funding America to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 122.79%.

LM Funding America Trading Up 2.2 %

LMFA opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

