LM Funding America (LMFA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th. Analysts expect LM Funding America to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.
LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 122.79%.
LM Funding America Trading Up 2.2 %
LMFA opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on LM Funding America
LM Funding America Company Profile
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LM Funding America
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.