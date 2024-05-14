SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. SEA’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

SEA Stock Performance

SE stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

