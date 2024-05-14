General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Down 2.4 %

GE stock opened at $159.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $170.80.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

