Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Lifted by Zacks Research

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtu Financial in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

