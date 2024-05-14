Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $18.00.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 6.25% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

