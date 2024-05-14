Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Co-Diagnostics in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Co-Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 582.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Co-Diagnostics Trading Down 3.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CODX opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) by 108.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.42% of Co-Diagnostics worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

