William Blair Weighs in on Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will earn $11.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.07. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $11.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2025 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

MEDP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $389.27 on Tuesday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $197.39 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 312.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medpace by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $90,247,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 195,698 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,224 shares of company stock worth $84,618,441. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

