Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Crocs, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Crocs in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.40. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.57 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $146.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

