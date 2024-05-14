FY2024 EPS Estimates for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Cut by Analyst

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $9.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.21.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 1.9 %

TSE:DBM opened at C$7.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.75. The firm has a market cap of C$642.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.57. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.