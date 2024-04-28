Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 4,929 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 242,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 801.8% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Airbnb by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,274 shares of company stock valued at $72,410,859 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

